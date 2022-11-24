VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 5,812,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

