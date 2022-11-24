Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 9th Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.81 and a 200-day moving average of $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.