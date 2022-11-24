Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

