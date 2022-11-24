Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 735,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 363,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 168,608 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 12,065,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,935,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

