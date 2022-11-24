Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,956 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.93. 1,404,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,669. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

