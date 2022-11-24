Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 150,000 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tapestry Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

TPR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.