Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 3,466,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,633. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

