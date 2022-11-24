Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.36 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Dollar General stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.33. 1,183,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

