Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,922. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

