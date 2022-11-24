Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.21. Vaso shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 78,388 shares.
Vaso Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $38.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Vaso
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaso (VASO)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.