Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

