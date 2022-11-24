Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 273,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.99. 1,207,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.