Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

NVDA stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,724,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,820,152. The company has a market cap of $411.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $334.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

