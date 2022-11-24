Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $201.39. 2,685,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day moving average is $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

