Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 253.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,477. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.