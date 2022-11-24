Vectors Research Management LLC Has $17.42 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,225.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,258,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,646 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,773,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,741,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SHYG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 1,200,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,394. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

