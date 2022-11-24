Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,617. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

