Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 81.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 108.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726,454. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

