Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,121,000 after acquiring an additional 149,626 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

TFC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.43. 4,930,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,854. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.