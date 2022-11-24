Venus USDC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.29 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.67 million and approximately $30.29 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173185 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,718,576.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

