Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells $52,130.65 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $21,380.32.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $323,816.22.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ VERA opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.
VERA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
