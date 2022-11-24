Verasity Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012581 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

