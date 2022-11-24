Verge (XVG) Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $16.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,627.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00466812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00122948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00814843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00701659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00240192 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,349,175 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

