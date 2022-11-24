Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at C$25.65 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

