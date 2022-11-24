Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $43,988.67 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,581.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00471985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00121651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00816785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00709692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00240231 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,523,235 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

