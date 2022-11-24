ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,198,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431,915 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 9.50% of ViewRay worth $45,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

ViewRay Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.