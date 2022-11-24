VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.35. 928,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in VMware by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

