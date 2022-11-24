VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of VOC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 81,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,520. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

