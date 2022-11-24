VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $821.11

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.11 ($9.71) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($7.57). VP shares last traded at GBX 662 ($7.83), with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VP in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.30) target price for the company.

Get VP alerts:

VP Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £277.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,046.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 721.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 820.06.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.