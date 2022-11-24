Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.50 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $79.80 million and $15.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00017734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.63 or 1.00002335 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010506 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021847 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00238079 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.96333868 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $11,341,141.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

