VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 2.1% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $109.05 million and $708,997.17 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.16 or 0.08553297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00482727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.17 or 0.29617273 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,405,491,119,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,093,892,460,927 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS."

