W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

GWW traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $604.32. 144,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

