Weitz Investment Management Inc. Purchases 61,991 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 3.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.