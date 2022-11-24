Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 202.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 161,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

