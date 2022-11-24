Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.69.

WELL stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

