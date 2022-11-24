Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 32,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,021% from the average daily volume of 2,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

