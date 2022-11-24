Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Up 1.7%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.70 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.71). 130,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 796,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.68).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.78) to GBX 200 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £378.37 million and a P/E ratio of 730.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.38.
In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood purchased 120,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £148,805.40 ($175,955.30).
Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.
