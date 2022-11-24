Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Up 1.7%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.70 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.71). Approximately 130,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 796,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.68).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.78) to GBX 200 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £378.37 million and a P/E ratio of 730.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other news, insider David Wood acquired 120,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £148,805.40 ($175,955.30).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

