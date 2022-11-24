Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Down 3.7%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 556,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,180,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of £29.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

