William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Verra Mobility’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Verra Mobility by 637.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

