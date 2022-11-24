WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYZD stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 68,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,709. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.