WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 354,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,444. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

