World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $337,265.88

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $44.43 million and $337,265.88 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00077800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00060756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000282 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,644,274 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

