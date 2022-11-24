Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Volume Hits $14,887.83 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $14,887.83 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,965,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,211,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,897,889 with 1,712,143,564 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03991599 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,329.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

