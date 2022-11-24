XDC Network (XDC) Price Down 3.5% This Week

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $306.12 million and $3.09 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00483677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.50 or 0.29675531 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

