Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of XIN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
