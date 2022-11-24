xSUSHI Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00009708 BTC on major exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $15,239.74 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars.

