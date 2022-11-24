Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $47.85 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $43.32 or 0.00261063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $683.28 million and $47.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089259 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056118 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,773,869 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
