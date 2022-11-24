Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $47.85 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $43.32 or 0.00261063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $683.28 million and $47.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,773,869 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

