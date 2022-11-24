Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.97.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.08. 1,349,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $373.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

