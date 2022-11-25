1,000 Shares in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $54.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

